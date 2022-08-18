Ascent Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,128 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 656,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,166,000 after purchasing an additional 128,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,169,000 after purchasing an additional 152,920 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 61,243 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.31. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

