Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 2,314 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2,012.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after purchasing an additional 826,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,841,000 after purchasing an additional 763,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

