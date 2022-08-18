Ascent Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after buying an additional 1,108,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after buying an additional 565,948 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,816,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,562,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,632,000.

ESGD stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

