Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lilium were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 184,064 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 126.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LILM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lilium has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Lilium Trading Down 6.4 %

Lilium Company Profile

Shares of LILM stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Lilium has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

