Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7,860.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after acquiring an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 39.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $381.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

