The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,433 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after buying an additional 61,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,497. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

