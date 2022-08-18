Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Boosted by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after acquiring an additional 791,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Workday by 23,072.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Workday by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,974,000 after acquiring an additional 240,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.19.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $175.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,465.75 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

