Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,693 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 2,059.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TowneBank by 7,776.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

TowneBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.98.

TowneBank Increases Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $166.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

