Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $374.01 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $695.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.