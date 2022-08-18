Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $374.01 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $695.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
