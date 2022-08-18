Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Raised by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $174.95 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day moving average is $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

