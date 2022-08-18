Ascent Group LLC Invests $425,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $104.99 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

