Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Increased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $387,237,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $120,251,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after acquiring an additional 177,131 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $53,618,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $255.91 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.01 and a 200-day moving average of $240.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

