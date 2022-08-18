Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $176,271,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $698.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

REGN opened at $636.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $597.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

