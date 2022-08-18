Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 535 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 463.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 258,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 159,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 48,494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $118.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $103.44 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31.

