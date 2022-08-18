Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 641 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

