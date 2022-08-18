AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 108,105 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5,350.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.42 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

