Ascent Group LLC Buys 76 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,328.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,150.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2,050.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.