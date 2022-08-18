Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 96.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 77.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 45,874 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 118.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

BATS CSM opened at $50.38 on Thursday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.

