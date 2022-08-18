Ascent Group LLC Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.97.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

