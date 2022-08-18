Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

NYSE FR opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

