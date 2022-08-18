1,300 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $51.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.