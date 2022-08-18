Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $91.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

