Evoke Wealth LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3,438.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 1.9 %

NTAP stock opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. UBS Group cut their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

