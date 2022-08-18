Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

