Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,083 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,185 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG opened at $190.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $140.41 and a 1 year high of $191.41.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

