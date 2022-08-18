United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $221.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,712 shares of company stock worth $10,639,994 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

