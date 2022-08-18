Ascent Group LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $158.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

