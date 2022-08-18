Ascent Group LLC Buys 14,503 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,431 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $271,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $59,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $636,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 68,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $193,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

