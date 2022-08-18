Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2,000.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $37,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.05%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

