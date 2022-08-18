503 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $276.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.85.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

