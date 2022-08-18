Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $375.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.06.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,045 shares of company stock worth $3,025,459. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

