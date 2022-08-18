Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,490 iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.49 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.83.

