Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,258 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.