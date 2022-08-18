Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $3,034,000. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.5 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

