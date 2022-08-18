iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

