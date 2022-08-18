Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,438 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

