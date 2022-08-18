Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $308,000 in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vuzix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vuzix by 110.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter worth $66,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Trading Down 5.3 %

VUZI stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.18. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50.

About Vuzix

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 384.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

