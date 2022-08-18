Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

