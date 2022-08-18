Tcwp LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 303.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $130.40 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $176.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.19.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

