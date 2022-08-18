Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 1,117 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $48.32 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

