Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $172.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

