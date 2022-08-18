Tcwp LLC Purchases New Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 199,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

UTF opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

