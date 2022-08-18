Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $152.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.91. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.