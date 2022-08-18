Tcwp LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Tcwp LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,188,000.

NYSEARCA PICB opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

