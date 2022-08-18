Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $175.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

