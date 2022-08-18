Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at 102,517,341.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORZ opened at 2.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of 1.40 and a twelve month high of 14.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.73.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

