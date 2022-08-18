Tcwp LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.10.

NYSE CMI opened at $230.27 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

