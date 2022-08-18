Tcwp LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $288.15 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.69 and a 200-day moving average of $274.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.