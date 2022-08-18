Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $243,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,355,000 after purchasing an additional 126,264 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 467,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.45. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $107.10.

