Tcwp LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Down 0.5 %

Crown Castle International stock opened at $181.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.63 and a 200-day moving average of $177.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

